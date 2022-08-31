 | Wed, Aug 31, 2022
Wildcats come away with win at Madison

Marmaton Valley High's volleyball team dropped a pair of three-set heartbreakers, while defeating Hartford in straight sets Tuesday. The Wildcats are at 5-3.

Sports

August 31, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Janae Granere connects during a volleyball match for Marmaton Valley High Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MADISON — Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats came up short in a pair of three-set matches Tuesday, going 1-2 in a quadrangular volleyball competition at Madison High School.

A back-and-forth second set turned the tide for the Wildcats against host Madison. After winning the first set, Marmaton Valley came up just short in set two. Madison seized the momentum from there to complete the18-25, 25-23 and 25-21 victory.

Then, playing against rival Crest for the second time in four days, Marmaton Valley again went the full three sets, but fell, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-13.

