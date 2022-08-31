Wildcats come away with win at Madison

MADISON — Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats came up short in a pair of three-set matches Tuesday, going 1-2 in a quadrangular volleyball competition at Madison High School.

A back-and-forth second set turned the tide for the Wildcats against host Madison. After winning the first set, Marmaton Valley came up just short in set two. Madison seized the momentum from there to complete the18-25, 25-23 and 25-21 victory.

Then, playing against rival Crest for the second time in four days, Marmaton Valley again went the full three sets, but fell, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-13.