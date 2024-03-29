 | Fri, Mar 29, 2024
Wildcats drop pair at Pleasanton

Marmaton Valley High made several strides since their first action of the season, but could not notch a victory in a pair of tough games Thursday at Pleasanton. The Wildcats travel to Arma Monday.

Sports

March 29, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Brayden Lawson dives back to the back Thursday against Pleasanton. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Marmaton Valley High’s Andie Carr fields a throw Thursday at Pleasanton.Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

PLEASANTON — A tough first inning set the tone for Marmaton Valley High Thursday. The Wildcats allowed six first-inning runs against host Pleasanton and could never recover in a 12-6 setback.

Then, the Blu-Jays scored seven in the fourth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit in the nightcap to win, 9-4.

The losses spoiled Marmaton Valley’s offensive outburst.

The Wildcats rapped out 13 hits.

Tyler Lord went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Garrett Morrison singled and doubled, while Doug Fewins added a double. Kele Michael, and Dominic Smith added two singles apiece.

