Wildcats drop pair at Pleasanton

Marmaton Valley High’s Andie Carr fields a throw Thursday at Pleasanton. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

PLEASANTON — A tough first inning set the tone for Marmaton Valley High Thursday. The Wildcats allowed six first-inning runs against host Pleasanton and could never recover in a 12-6 setback.

Then, the Blu-Jays scored seven in the fourth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit in the nightcap to win, 9-4.

The losses spoiled Marmaton Valley’s offensive outburst.

The Wildcats rapped out 13 hits.

Tyler Lord went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Garrett Morrison singled and doubled, while Doug Fewins added a double. Kele Michael, and Dominic Smith added two singles apiece.