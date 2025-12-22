Wildcats earn first win in since 2024

CHETOPA — Now THAT’S a way to end a year on a high note.

Marmaton Valley High’s girls, who lacked enough players to field a team last season, had struggled through the first six games of the 2025-26 campaign.

Until Friday.

Buoyed by a monster night from freshman Emma Louk, who poured in 29 points in three quarters of play, the Wildcats pulled away to thump host Chetopa, 47-21, to wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule.

“Everyone on the team contributed, and it was great to get that first win,” Marmaton Valley head coach Adam Borth said. “Emma did a great job finishing around the rim, especially in transition, and picking up second- chance points off the offensive glass.” Khayrun Zubeir, freshman guard, takes a shot against Chetopa. Photo by Halie Luken

Louk’s points were more than the Wildcats had scored as a team in a single game up until Friday. In fact, Marmaton Valley had scored a collected 26 points over its previous three games.

Chetopa was able to stay close early, thanks to some hot shooting from 3-point range.

Louk scored 10 in the first quarter as the Wildcats led 13-10.

But while Chetopea’s offense went silent in the second period, Louk was just warming up. She added six field goals in the second period alone as the Wildcats stretched their lead to 27-13 at the break. Louk added seven, and Andie Carr had five in the third quarter as MV’s lead swelled to 41-16.

“After the first quarter, we played good basketball,” Borth said. “I was proud of how all the girls played.”

Louk sat the entire fourth quarter, but by then, the game was well decided.

Carr chipped in with nine points for the victors, who enter the holiday break on a high note. Marmaton Valley resumes play Jan. 6 at Southern Coffey County.