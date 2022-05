MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s baseball team dropped a pair of home games Tuesday to wrap up the regular season, falling 19-11 and 15-3 to visiting Jayhawk-Linn.

The losses put the Wildcats at 6-12 as the Class 2-1A postseason playoffs await.

The Jayhawks jumped out quickly in the opener, leading 5-0 after half an inning, but Marmaton Valley didn’t go quietly.