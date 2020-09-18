Wildcats fall to Jayhawks

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley Junior High saw improved play Thursday in a 50-30 loss to Jayhawk-Linn.

“If we take two minutes away after halftime, we played a really clean game,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said.

Dierks Kegler led the offense with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Kason Becker added a touchdown and two-point conversion. Braydon Lawson also had a two-point conversion.