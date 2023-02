LEBO — Landon Grimmett’s 25 points led a potent Lebo High attack Tuesday as the Wolves made life tough on the road for Marmaton Valley.

The Wolves scored early and often, racing to an 80-41 victory to drop Marmaton Valley to 5-10 on the season.

Lebo raced to a 20-7 lead after one quarter, and then pushed that advantage to 42-18 at the break. A 23-point third quarter stretched Marmaton Valley’s deficit to 65-36.