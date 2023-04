CHEROKEE — A promising start for Marmaton Valley High baseball Monday — Wyatt Ard’s RBI double scored Dominic Smith to give the Wildcats a quick 1-0 lead over host Southeast – soon turned sour.

Southeast evened the score in the bottom of the inning, and then took advantage of five walks and a dropped third strike to kickstart a 13-run second inning.

By the time the dust cleared, the Wildcats were on the short end of a 16-1 defeat.