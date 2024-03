ST. PAUL — Because Thursday, Feb. 29, was Leap Day, it meant the calendar had not turned to March just yet.

Try telling that to Marmaton Valley High’s boys.

The Wildcats gave their fans a season’s worth of March Madness over an action-packed four quarters Thursday in their Class 1A-II Substate Tournament Semifinal.

In the end, Marmaton Valley’s free throw shooting down the stretch made all the difference in a 64-60 win over Waverly.