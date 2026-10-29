Wildcats rout Central for first home playoff win in more than 40 years
The Yates Center Wildcats picked up their first home playoff victory in more than 40 years after mercy-ruling the Central Raiders 48-0 Thursday
YATES CENTER — After not hosting a playoff game since 1983, the Yates Center Wildcats made up for lost time with a 48-0 blowout of the Central Raiders Thursday night.
Thursday’s victory seemed a statement of purpose for the Wildcats, who went from a 2-7 program last season to 6-3 this season, after mercy-ruling the Raiders (2-7) by halftime.
“This is what we wanted, and we knew if we played the game we were capable of playing that this may be the result,” Yates Center coach Ryan Panko said. “This was one of those games, where I am happy with the game and the process. It’s pretty special.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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