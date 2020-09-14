Wildcats, Jayhawks falter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Adams Jr. caught a career-high three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31 on Saturday for the Red Wolves’ first win over a Power 5 opponent in a dozen years.

Just down I-70 later in the day, Coastal Carolina picked up its second win over Kansas in as many years, 38-23.

In the early game, Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats (0-1) had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining.