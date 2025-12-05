Wildcats lose in return from one-year hiatus

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats started strong in the first game back on the hardwood since 2024, but could not keep up with the Hartford Jaguars in a 38-13 loss Thursday.

A bucket by freshman guard Danica Aiello marked Marmaton Valley’s first points in the first quarter, but they could not hold on as Hartford roared back with a 5-0 run and took an 18-6 lead into halftime.

“We need to do a better job of running our offense and moving the ball quicker,” Wildcats coach Adam Borth said. “Not turning the ball over in transitions and rebounding, those are things we need to work on, but given where we’re at it’s one thing at a time.”

Reagan Marshall, Marmaton Valley sophomore guard, shoots during Monday’s game against Harford. Marshall had a team-leading 4 points.

Freshman Reagan Marshall had a team-leading 4 points, followed by junior forward Morgan Leer with 3 points. Aiello, sophomore forward Andersyn Carr and freshman forward Emma Louk had a bucket each.

“Our girls played hard. Effort and attitude are the two things you can control,” Borth said. “They did a good job. We knew Hartford was solid.”

Borth said the Wildcats have plenty of room to improve and with multiple games slated in the coming week they’re not in a rush.

“It’s a starting point. We’re going to move forward and get better every day,” Borth said. “We’re better than we were yesterday and we’ll be better tomorrow. It’s good we have some younger girls stepping in and they did good.”

Following Friday’s game against Pleasanton, the Wildcats head on the road next week for the Northeast Preseason Tournament in Arma.