Wildcats pick up a win in season opener
The Marmaton Valley Wildcats opened the season with a win, but the remaining Wildcats did not in Galesburg.
GALESBURG — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams opened the 2026-27 season Monday in Galesburg, where the Wildcat boys went 1-2 on the night and the girls went 0-3.
In boys action, the Wildcats dropped a 31-20 decision in the A team game.
Doug Dix led Marmaton Valley with six points, Emmett Cole had three and Tyler Borth hit a free throw.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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