Wildcats pick up road sweep

OSWEGO — Talk about ending things on an upswing.

Marmaton Valley High scored 12 runs in the sixth inning of their opener at Oswego Monday, turning what already had become a rout into a 22-4 runaway.

And then, they did it again.

Marmaton Valley led 13-0 before racking up another 12-run outburst in the top of the fourth, which was more than enough for Daniel Fewins and Andie Carr to complete a one-hit shutout, 25-0.

The victories give Marmaton Valley (6-10) three wins in its last four games with a pair of home games against St. Paul next on the schedule.