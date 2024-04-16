 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Wildcats pick up road sweep

Marmaton Valley routed Oswego by scoring 22-4 and 25-0 in Monday's doubleheader.

April 16, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Daniel Fewins fires the ball to first base against Oswego Monday. Photo by PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN/MVHS

OSWEGO — Talk about ending things on an upswing.

Marmaton Valley High scored 12 runs in the sixth inning of their opener at Oswego Monday, turning what already had become a rout into a 22-4 runaway.

And then, they did it again.

Marmaton Valley led 13-0 before racking up another 12-run outburst in the top of the fourth, which was more than enough for Daniel Fewins and Andie Carr to complete a one-hit shutout, 25-0.

The victories give Marmaton Valley (6-10) three wins in its last four games with a pair of home games against St. Paul next on the schedule.

