 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Wildcats pick up sweep

For the first time this season, Marmaton Valley Junior High's boys basketball team swept an opponent.

The A team won handily, the B team has a bit closer of a game.

Marmaton Valley's Garrett Morrison prepares to shoot Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — It was a banner night for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys basketball teams on Tuesday. The Wildcats swept Northeast-Arma. The A team won 40-22. The B team won 20-19.

The A team came out strong and led 15-8 at the half. Northeast tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but a 13-point MVJH third quarter sealed the deal for the Wildcats.

“We played together and it showed,” said MVJH head coach Byron Marshall. “We were slow and used our offense to our advantage. They did a great job finding the open guy and playing hard-nosed defense.”

