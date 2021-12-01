Wildcats pick up sweep

MORAN — It was a banner night for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys basketball teams on Tuesday. The Wildcats swept Northeast-Arma. The A team won 40-22. The B team won 20-19.

The A team came out strong and led 15-8 at the half. Northeast tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but a 13-point MVJH third quarter sealed the deal for the Wildcats.

“We played together and it showed,” said MVJH head coach Byron Marshall. “We were slow and used our offense to our advantage. They did a great job finding the open guy and playing hard-nosed defense.”