Wildcats rally to down Southern Coffey County

Marmaton Valley Junior High School fans were in for a nailbiter as the Wildcats faced Southern Coffey County Monday.

December 16, 2025 - 3:13 PM

Zayne Endicott drives in the B team game. Photo by Emma Louk

MORAN — A strong third quarter propelled Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys to victory Monday.

The Wildcats stretched a 10-6 halftime lead over Southern Coffey County with a 10-1 third-quarter scoring margin, enough to cruise to a 31-17 victory.

Raylan Preston scored seven of his nine points to pave the way, followed by Daniel Allee with seven and Kaiden woods and Jaren Curl with four apiece. Zayne Endicott chipped in with three; Case Drake and Ryler Stone scored two apiece.

The Wildcat B team also emerged victorious, winning 16-6. Doug Dix led the way with five, Asher Stone and Oscar Boom had four each, Endicott had two and Drake one.

The C team made it a clean sweep with a 6-2 win in two quarters. Dix and Boom each had three for the Wildcats.

IN GIRLS action, SCC prevailed in A team play with a 28-8 victory. Aubrie Heskett scored six of the Wildcats’ eight; Kloie Snavely chipped in with two.

The Lady Titan B team defeated the Wildcats, 17-8. Gaby Tholen led Marmaton Valley with four; Ellie Stinnett and Heskett each scored two.

Marmaton Valley returns to action Thursday against Crest.

