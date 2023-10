MORAN — A back-and- forth affair turned into heartbreak Thursday for Marmaton Valley.

The Wildcats’ 66-50 loss to Rural Vista in the opening round of the Eight Man-II playoffs brings to an abrupt halt a promising season for the 6-3 Wildcats.

“Kudos to Rural Vista,” Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas said. “They played great. I don’t think we played as sharply as we could have.”