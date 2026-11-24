Wildcats strikeout before Thanksgiving break
The Marmaton Valley Wildcats head into the Thanksgiving break after coming up empty handed during their triple-header against Richmond.
MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams had a tough night Monday to wrap up their pre-Thanksgiving schedule.
The Wildcats went 0-3 in both boys and girls action against visiting Central Heights.
In boys play, Central Heights prevailed, 46-15, in the A team matchup. Zayne Endicott and Lucas Sander scored six and five points, respectively, to lead the Wildcats. Tyler Borth andEmmett Cole added two apiece.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.