Wildcats struggle in defensive battle

MORAN — Neither team did much on offense early Tuesday.

Morgan Leer drives into the basket

But visiting Central Heights caught fire in the second and third quarters, enough to pull away for a 38-11 win over host Marmaton Valley.

The Vikings led 7-0 after one quarter and 21-4 by halftime. The lead grew to 31-8 after three.

Emma Louk scored five to lead the Wildcats. Reagan Marshall, Morgan Leer and Adisyn Pritchard each scored two.

Mackenzie Moon scored 11 to pace Central Heights.

The Wildcats will travel to Chetopa Friday to wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule.

Central Heights (7-14-10-7—38)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Moon 1/3 0 2 11

Harkins 0/2 0 0 6

Kimball 1 1 0 3

Dunbar 1/1 1 0 6

Crump 1 0 0 2

Burkdoll 1 1 1 3

Cubit 0/1 0 0 3

Matile 1 1 3 3

Jumet 0 1 1 1

Totals 6/7 5 8 38

Marmaton Valley (0-4-4-3—11)

Marshall 1 0 1 2

Heim 0 0 3 0

Leer 1 0 3 2

Louk 1 3 4 5

Pritchard 1 0 2 2

Carr 0 0 1 0

Sander 0 0 2 0

Totals 4 3 16 11