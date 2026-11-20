Wildcats win in thriller
One shot separated the Yates Center Wildcats and the Marmaton Valley Wildcats Thursday night.
Aiden Taylor scored seven, Brantley Dixon had four and Callan Slater and Collin Skillman scored two each for Yates Center.
In B team play, Yates Center emerged with an 18-15 victory. Skillman’s six points paced Yates Center. Gus Clark was next with four, while Slater scored three. Brady Knight and Taylor scored two apiece.
Liam Blevins led Marmaton Valley with five, followed by Bryton Roberts and Cole with four each. Eli Griffith scored two.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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