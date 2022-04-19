 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Wildcats win with walk-off strikeout

A dropped third strike and an error allowed Marmaton Valley to break an 8-8 tie and win over Chetopa Monday. The Wildcats then rolled to a 17-2 win to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Sports

April 19, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Carter Burton collides with Chetopa’s catcher in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. The Wildcats won, 9-8. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — A dropped third strike, of all things, capped a wild back-and-forth affair for Marmaton Valley High’s baseball team Monday.

The Wildcats were knotted with visiting Chetopa, 8-8, in the bottom of the seventh, when the Wildcats’ Chase Smith smacked a leadoff double. He was there with one out when Marmaton Valley’s Kolby Knavel struck out, but had a chance to reach base when the ball eluded the Chetopa catcher’s glove.

The catcher retrieved the ball, and in his haste to try to throw out Knavel at first, instead launched the ball down the right-field line.

