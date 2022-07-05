Wimbledon’s all-white dress code bothers some, delights others

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Before being interviewed on Centre Court about his return to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Nick Kyrgios traded in his all-white grass-court shoes for a red-and-white pair of basketball sneakers, and swapped out his white hat for a red one.

Big deal? Not to Kyrgios. Not to many, probably. Still, sure seemed to be to a reporter who peppered him with questions about it afterward.

That’s because the All England Club has a rather strict policy about all-white attire while players are on match courts during the tournament — which is clearly a nod to the earliest days of tennis, and some athletes think might have been better suited to the 1880s than the 2020s.