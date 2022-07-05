 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
Wimbledon’s all-white dress code bothers some, delights others

One thing certain not to change any time soon at Wimbledon is the tournament's insistence that all competitors dress in white attire. Nick Kyrgios, one of the most controversial players in the tournament, was asked about the dress code.

July 5, 2022 - 1:53 PM

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates winning against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their Men's Singles Third Round match on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in London, England. Photo by (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Before being interviewed on Centre Court about his return to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Nick Kyrgios traded in his all-white grass-court shoes for a red-and-white pair of basketball sneakers, and swapped out his white hat for a red one.

Big deal? Not to Kyrgios. Not to many, probably. Still, sure seemed to be to a reporter who peppered him with questions about it afterward.

That’s because the All England Club has a rather strict policy about all-white attire while players are on match courts during the tournament — which is clearly a nod to the earliest days of tennis, and some athletes think might have been better suited to the 1880s than the 2020s.

