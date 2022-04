GARNETT — A pair of late rallies weren’t enough for Iola High’s softball team Tuesday.

The Mustangs, playing without starting pitcher Reece Murry, turned to freshman Elza Clift and senior Maci Miller for their first pitching action of the season.

Both battled gamely in a wind stuck on “sandblast” setting most of the night, but Iola fell short in both contests, 6-3 and 7-10, to go 2-6 on the season.