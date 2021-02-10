Winning with a pair of Aces

The Allen County Aces 17s team and 15-1 team both had successful days on the volleyball court Saturday at the OZ Slamfest in Osawatomie.

The 17s team went 7-1, earning the championship. After finishing third in pool play, Allen County Aces 15-1 advanced through bracket play to win their tournament championship.

The teams have players from Iola, Humboldt, Colony, Burlington, Moran and Colony.