Winning with a pair of Aces

The Allen County Aces 17s team and 15-1 team both had successful days on the volleyball court Saturday at the OZ Slamfest in Osawatomie.
The 17s team went 7-1, earning the championship. After finishing third in pool play, Allen County Aces 15-1 advanced through bracket play to win their tournament championship.
The teams have players from Iola, Humboldt, Colony, Burlington, Moran and Colony.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.