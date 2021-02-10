Menu Search Log in

Winning with a pair of Aces

February 10, 2021

The Allen County Aces 17s team members are, front row from left, Madaline Turner, Ross Snovelle, Maddie Spencer; second row, Coach Mel Honn, Anna Hermreck, McKenna Hammond, Veronica Agostini, Jenna Curry and Chloe Sell. Below, the Aces 15-1 team members are, front row from left, Shelby Shaughnessy and Skyler Hottenstein; second row, Jackie Fager, Reece Curry, Raveyn Kegler and Rio Lohman; third row, Brinley McGhee and Kayla Hermreck; and back, Coach Shelly Strickler COURTESY PHOTO

The Allen County Aces 17s team and 15-1 team both had successful days on the volleyball court Saturday at the OZ Slamfest in Osawatomie. 

The 17s team went 7-1, earning the championship. After finishing third in pool play, Allen County Aces 15-1 advanced through bracket play to win their tournament championship. 

The teams have  players from Iola, Humboldt, Colony, Burlington,  Moran and Colony.

