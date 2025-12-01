Winter sports season gets underway 

After a month-long lull area high school sports ramp back up with the kickoff of wrestling and basketball season.

Following the conclusion of Monday and Tuesday’s jamboree, the Humboldt Cubs and Iola Mustangs will reacquaint themselves with the wrestling mat in their first live action of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Both Iola and Humboldt will participate Tuesday in the Red Devil Kickoff in Erie. Wednesday, Iola gets its first taste of Pioneer League action on the road at the Santa Fe Trail Mixer, then stays in the Pioneer League Thursday for the Burlington Duals.

Humboldt jumps into Tri-Valley League action with Thursday’s Bluestem Triangular against the Bluestem Lions and the Flinthills High School.

Saturday, the Iola Mustangs join Humboldt on the road for the KanOkla Girls Tournament at Caney Valley High School.

IN BASKETBALL action, Humboldt opens on the road Tuesday against Girard. This will be the first game under recently hired Coach Kason Siemens, who replaces Coach David Taylor after more than 15 years with Taylor helming the program.

This will also be the first contest for Humboldt Lady Cubs’ coach Rob Myers, who served as an assistant under previous coach Aubrey Jones. Brooklyn Holloway, Iola junior guard, goes up for a shot against Wellsville. Photo by Jimmy Potts

The Cubs and Lady Cubs travel to Chanute Friday for a 2A vs. 4A battle of local rivals.

Over in Moran, the Marmaton Valley Wildcats girls will play their first basketball game since 2024 under the leadership of Coach Adam Borth.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Hartford Jaguars with the boys game set to follow. They head on the road Friday for a game against the Pleasanton Blu-Jays.

Crest, Iola and Yates Center start their seasons Friday.

Iola will open with a bit of fireworks on the road against Pioneer League rival Anderson County.

Crest will also open league play early while heading on the road against Three Rivers League rival Southeast.

Southern Coffey County will be the first foe for the Erie Red Devils in their first basketball season in the Three Rivers League.

Yates Center will host Madison Friday.