With extension in hand, Self ready to spend rest of career at KU

Bill Self said he hopes to remain at the University of Kansas for the rest of his coaching career. He signed a restructured deal making him the highest paid coach in NCAA basketball.

November 9, 2023 - 2:44 PM

In this file photo, head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts from the bench during the game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self intends to finish his coaching career at Kansas, making his clearest statement yet one day after the announcement of a lifetime contract that will pay the Hall of Famer $53 million over the first five years and make him the most highly compensated men’s basketball coach at a public university.

Self has said repeatedly over the years that he is content with the Jayhawks. But there has always been the suspicion that an NBA team could come calling — perhaps Oklahoma City, near where he grew up, or San Antonio, where he has long been rumored to be in line to succeed close friend Gregg Popovich with the Spurs.

Yet the 60-year-old Self was as definitive as ever about his future while speaking Wednesday with a small group of reporters.

