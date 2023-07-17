Witt Jr. powers Royals past Rays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Sunday for their second win in 10 games.

Witt and Drew Waters became the first Royals teammates to each triple and homer in the same game. In a game that sped by in 1 hour, 54 minutes, Brady Singer (6-8) won for the second time in seven starts since June 4.

“The slider was really good, had some good swing-and-miss on it, and on the changeup, too, when I needed it,” Singer said,