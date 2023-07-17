 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Witt Jr. powers Royals past Rays

July 17, 2023 - 3:56 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. at the plate against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Sunday for their second win in 10 games.

Witt and Drew Waters became the first Royals teammates to each triple and homer in the same game. In a game that sped by in 1 hour, 54 minutes, Brady Singer (6-8) won for the second time in seven starts since June 4.

“The slider was really good, had some good swing-and-miss on it, and on the changeup, too, when I needed it,” Singer said,

