 | Fri, Jul 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

WNBA All-Stars in Las Vegas

The WNBA All-Star Game will be played before a sold-out crowd Saturday in Las Vegas. The 3-point shooting contest and skills competitions will be Friday. This has been a busy basketball week in Las Vegas. 

By

Sports

July 14, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon poses for a portrait at History Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Hammon, who starred at Colorado State from 1995 to 1999 and played for more than a decade in the WNBA, became the first woman to work on the coaching staff in major American sports when she worked as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. Hammon later became the highest paid head coach in WNBA history after leading the Las Vegas Aces to their first ever title in 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The timing and location of the WNBA All-Star Game couldn’t be much better.

Just in the past week, 19-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama made his NBA debut in the Summer League to sold-out crowds at the nearby Thomas & Mack Center, league commissioner Adam Silver spoke openly about Las Vegas as a potential expansion candidate, and the Aces continued to roll through opponents to move to 19-2 as they seek a second straight WNBA title.

That’s a lot of basketball momentum ahead of the All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena. The 3-point shooting contest and skills competitions take place Friday, and the game Saturday has been declared a sellout.

Related
July 6, 2023
July 5, 2023
September 14, 2022
January 4, 2022
Most Popular