WNBA legend Bird re-signs with Seattle Storm

Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season.  Bird, 41, is the oldest player in the league.

USA's basketball players Sue Bird (right) and Diana Taurasi attend a training session during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this week. Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / TNS

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season. 

Bird, the oldest player in the WNBA at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal. 

The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection was the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft by Seattle. The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury. 

