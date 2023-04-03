 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Women’s tournament personified March Madness

The men didn't have a monopoly on wild upsets, spectacular individual performances and plenty of hardwood thrills. LSU's Tigers won the women's NCAA championship with a thrilling 102-85 win over Iowa.

By

Sports

April 3, 2023 - 1:03 PM

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers poses after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

DALLAS (AP) — This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship.

Mulkey’s unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark’s 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina’s quest to complete the latest undefeated season and two No. 1 seeds being knock off before the Sweet 16.

It led to the highest attendance ever in the tournament’s history to go along with stellar TV ratings in every round. The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. It all could lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal when the contract expires next summer.

Related
April 5, 2021
March 30, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 30, 2018
Most Popular