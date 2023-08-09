 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
Women’s World Cup bonuses could change lives

 Players who reached the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing to many of them.

August 9, 2023

Jamaica players and staff huddle after the team’s 0-1 defeat and elimination from the tournament following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match with Colombia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images/TNS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players who reached the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing for many of them.

FIFA designated $30,000 for the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play.

The money grows to $90,000 for players in the quarterfinals and its a significant payday for many of the players, particularly those that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.

