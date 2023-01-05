 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Wools enjoys stellar senior season

Humboldt High's Karley Wools shined on the hardwood this fall with her play as one of the team's senior captains. She credits her teammates most for her accomplishments as well as her older sister, Kelci, for her inspiration on the sports courts.

By

Sports

January 5, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Humboldt’s Karley Wools goes for a kill in the fall. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Humboldt High senior Karley Wools was instrumental in leading the Lady Cubs to a stellar volleyball season. The Cubs won the Tri-Valley League and scored 30 victories.

Wools has been a part of the volleyball team at Humboldt since she was a freshman and made quite the mark in her senior season, leading the team with 158 kills. She also knocked 5.9 kills per set and was second in hitting percentage, a 0.111 mark. 

The senior was one of the top offensive players in the Tri-Valley League but also prided herself on defense. Wools stood second on the team this past fall with 14 total blocks. 

