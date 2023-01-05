Wools enjoys stellar senior season

Humboldt High senior Karley Wools was instrumental in leading the Lady Cubs to a stellar volleyball season. The Cubs won the Tri-Valley League and scored 30 victories.

Wools has been a part of the volleyball team at Humboldt since she was a freshman and made quite the mark in her senior season, leading the team with 158 kills. She also knocked 5.9 kills per set and was second in hitting percentage, a 0.111 mark.

The senior was one of the top offensive players in the Tri-Valley League but also prided herself on defense. Wools stood second on the team this past fall with 14 total blocks.