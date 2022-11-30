 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
World Cup viewers guide: Germany in must-win situation

The four-time World Cup champion Germans will have to win their match against Costa Rica on Thursday to avoid being eliminated from the tournament.

November 30, 2022 - 2:14 PM

USA teammates celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and the U.S. at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s a simple task for Germany in its final game of group stage: beat Costa Rica on Thursday or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament.

Germany was knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia.

But even a victory might not be enough. Germany is in last place in Group E and, depending on the outcome of Japan versus Spain, goal difference deficit might come into play. Germany has scored two goals through its two games, a 2-1 loss to Japan in its opening match and 1-1 draw against Spain.

