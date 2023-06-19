 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Wyndham Clark US Open win a tribute to late mother

The U.S. Open wrapped up on Father’s Day. Golf's newest champion would be the first to tell people he’s always been a mama’s boy. Wyndham Clark’s victory will be remembered for how a newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on the U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the US Open golf championship during the final round at The Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open wrapped up, as it always does, on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people he’s always been a mama’s boy.

Wyndham Clark’s victory Sunday will be remembered for how a 29-year-old newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been, to that point, kind of hard to love.

Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013 — a family tragedy that sent him spiraling. The win brought with it a chance to share memories, and a chance to reflect on the long road between then and now.

