X Games going back to backyard roots in SoCal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The X Games are going back to their roots. Like, dude, all the way back to backyards, even.

After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the X Games will be staged in three Southern California locations July 14-18. Fans won’t be allowed in.

The Slayground, a private compound owned by seven-time X Games medalist Axell Hodges in Ramona, northeast of San Diego, will host Moto X Best Trick, Best Whip, Freestyle, QuarterPipe High Air and a new 110s racing discipline.