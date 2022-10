NEODESHA — The Yates Center High School volleyball team dropped a pair of matches against Neodesha and Eureka at Neodesha on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (11-25; 5-7) opened by falling to Eureka in close sets, 25-16 and 25-19.

Kamdyn Trahan led the Yates Center offensive attack with four kills, in front of Grace Westerman’s three kills and Kinley Morrison’s two kills.