Yates Center downed by Sedan at home

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys basketball team was dealt a setback in their matchup with Sedan on Thursday night, 42-15.

The Wildcats (1-2) got down big early and could never relinquish their deficit after some bad defense allowed the Blue Devils to stretch their lead to 25 points in the first half.

“Doing the little things is what wins basketball games, and that’s what we have preached to our guys. Tonight we failed to do much of anything, and our focus has to change,” said Yates Center head coach Lane Huffman. “We have to bounce back quickly.”