Yates Center earns split during softball showdown with Jayhawk-Linn

MOUND CITY — After outscoring their first six opponents by a combined 103-6 points, Yates Center High’s softball team faced its toughest test of the season to date Tuesday.

The Wildcats traveled to undefeated Jayhawk-Linn for a pair of back-and-forth affairs, winning the opener, 16-11, but falling short in the nightcap, 9-6.

“I was super proud of our girls,” Wildcat head coach Abbie Collins said. “Jayhawk-Linn is a really good team. We battled all night and came away with a split. We hit the ball really well.”