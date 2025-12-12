Yates Center faces Olpe for Wildcat Winter Classic title

YATES CENTER — The Wildcats face the Olpe Eagles for the Wildcat Winter Classic title Friday after defeating Sedan 68-61 in Thursday’s semifinal contest.

Coach Lane Huffman described Yates Center’s Thursday night run as one of their best offensive outings this season.

“Their execution was exactly what we needed,” Huffman said. “We played aggressively when needed, and showed patience when needed. Our defense was improved as well. We gave up second chance points, but we rotated well and had some fire under us.”

After doubling Sedan’s offensive production in the first quarter, the Wildcats wrapped up the first half with a 41-21 lead.

Sedan rallied back, matching the Wildcats score-for-score in the third quarter, then pulling just shy of making it a two-score ballgame by the end of regulation.

“We had an unacceptable amount of turnovers that allowed Sedan back into the game. Our level of focus dropped, and it showed on both ends,” Huffman said.

Despite the shortfalls, Yates Center held on for the win. Sophomore guard Ben Cook had a team-leading 24 points, followed by sophomore guard Gavin Busteed with 17 and sophomore guard Marcus Cummings with 12. Sophomore post Jacob Smoot provided Yates Center with rebounds underneath, complementing his 11 points in production to become the Wildcats’ fourth player to reach double digits in scoring.

“We have to put complete games together to reach our potential,” Huffman said.”I’m glad we got this one, but we have to continue to stress the little things, and every possession being important. We have a tall task in Olpe in the championship, but we look forward to the opportunity.”