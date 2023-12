YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s girls struggled Thursday, falling 59-14 to Leon-Bluestem in the Wildcat Winter Invitational consolation round.

“It was a rough night against a good team, but we kept playing hard from start to finish,” Yates Center head coach Kevin Brown said.

Cayten Cummings scored six points, while Kinley Morrison had three, Kamdyn Trahan two and Mylin Tidd one for Yates Center.