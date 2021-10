SEDAN — A battle of unbeatens fell in favor of the home squad Friday.

Yates Center High’s Wildcats, off to their best start in 50 years, fell to 5-1 with a 56-8 setback to unbeaten Sedan.

The loss drops Yates Center to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district play in a game that started a three-game gauntlet to end the regular season.