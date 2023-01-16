Yates Center falls with lowly offense

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys lacked an offensive identity in their loss to Pleasanton on Friday night.

The Wildcats (1-6) scored 10 points in the first quarter but couldn’t scratch across any more than four points in any of the other three quarters. Pleasanton, meanwhile, didn’t struggle to score baskets as they scored 19 points in both the first and third quarters in a 56-22 win.

Emmit George led the early Yates Center scoring when he banked in a few two-point baskets while Cash Cummings also went for a layup. The Wildcat defense was not enough, though, as Pleasanton came down and scored 19 points in the first, led by Daniel Gillespie’s seven.