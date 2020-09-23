Yates Center goes 0-2 in volleyball matches

BURLINGAME — The road was unkind Tuesday to Yates Center High’s volleyball team Tuesday.
The Wildcats, playing in a triangular at Burlingame with Hartford also a part of the action.
The Wildcats lost to their hosts from Burlingame in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-17.
