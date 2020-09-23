Menu Search Log in

Yates Center goes 0-2 in volleyball matches

Yates Center High's Wildcats went 0-2 on the Road Tuesday, falling to host Burlingame and to Hartford in a triangular meet.

Sports

September 23, 2020 - 8:08 AM

BURLINGAME — The road was unkind Tuesday to Yates Center High’s volleyball team Tuesday.

The Wildcats, playing in a triangular at Burlingame with Hartford also a part of the action.

The Wildcats lost to their hosts from Burlingame in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-17.

Related
September 9, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 16, 2015
August 30, 2012
Trending