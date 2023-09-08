 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Yates Center runners medal at Lyndon 

A trio of Wildcats earned top place medals at the Lyndon cross country meet Thursday afternoon. Yates Center has a young team this year with lots of potential for the future.

September 8, 2023 - 3:35 PM

LYNDON — The Yates Center cross country team had three runners medal at the Lyndon Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. 

Laken Culver earned an eighth-place medal in the seventh grade two-mile race with a time of 15:38. Asher Arnold took an eighth-place medal in the junior varsity 5K with a time of 23:23 and Jalynn Birk won first place in the junior varsity 5K race with a time of 28:27.. 

Also finishing in the seventh grade contest were Culver took eighth place with a time of 15:38, Joseph Bishop, 19th place, 17:41, Connor Bysfield, 22nd place, 18:03. Decembyr Garrett took 21st place in the girls seventh grade two-mile with a time of 22:44. 

