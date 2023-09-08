Yates Center runners medal at Lyndon 

LYNDON — The Yates Center cross country team had three runners medal at the Lyndon Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.

Laken Culver earned an eighth-place medal in the seventh grade two-mile race with a time of 15:38. Asher Arnold took an eighth-place medal in the junior varsity 5K with a time of 23:23 and Jalynn Birk won first place in the junior varsity 5K race with a time of 28:27..

Also finishing in the seventh grade contest were Joseph Bishop, 19th place, 17:41, Connor Bysfield, 22nd place, 18:03. Decembyr Garrett took 21st place in the girls seventh grade two-mile with a time of 22:44.