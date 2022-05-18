Yates Center SB eliminated

LEBO — Yates Center High’s trek to the state softball tournament hit a roadblock Tuesday.

The Wildcats led Central Heights through three innings of their Class 2-1A regional final before the Vikings rallied late, scoring three in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead and then putting the game away with six in the fifth and seven in the sixth.

Yates Center’s 17-6 defeat ends the Wildcats’ season at 16-4. The Vikings took full advantage of five Wildcat errors, eight walks and 14 hits.