Yates Center takes second at Wildcat Winter Classic

The Yates Center Wildcats finished second in the Wildcat Winter Classic after a massive 36-point first half by the Olpe Eagles made the difference in Friday’s 62-24 loss in the title game.

The Wildcats simply could not keep up with the Eagles who surged past Yates Center early.

The Wildcats are now 2-2.

“We ran into a talented Olpe team,” Yates Center coach Lane Huffman said. “Our execution mirrored that of our poor second half in our previous games. We had flashes of doing our jobs, but failed to stay consistent.”

Sophomore guard Gavin Busteed was the only Wildcat to break double digits with a team-leading 11 points, followed by senior Ben Cook with 5 points, freshman Marcus Cummings with 4, and junior guard Evan McVey and Jacob Smoot with 2 points each.

“This was a good opportunity for us to play a good team and learn what we need to do to reach the next level,” Huffman said. “Our guys are still eager and have their heads up moving forward. With two games left before the Christmas break, we look forward to having a chance to be above .500.”

The Wildcats are on the road Tuesday against the Northeast Vikings in Arma.

