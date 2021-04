COLONY — Yates Center High’s softball team cruised to a pair of victories here Thursday, defeating host Crest, 20-1 and 14-0.

Every Wildcat player recorded at least one hit and a run in the opener.

Leading the way was Morgan Collins, who went the distance on the mound, allowing two hits with four strikeouts, while also pounding out a pair of home runs and a double with six RBIs.