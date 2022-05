PITTSBURG —- Yates Center High’s Jack King punched his ticket to the Class 2A State Golf Tournament Monday by taking third at his regional competition.

King carded an 80 at Pittsburg’s Crestwood Country Club to qualify for state, nine strokes behind individual champion Nick Ison of Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, who finished 1-under for the day with a 71.

The Wildcats’ Collin Randall finished 26th with a score of 111.