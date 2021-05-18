 | Tue, May 18, 2021
YC cruises in opener

Yates Center, the top seed in their Class 2-1A regional softball bracket, opened the postseason with a 10-0 win Monday over Lebo-Waverly. The Wildcats will vie for a state tournament berth today.

May 18, 2021 - 9:53 AM

LEON — Yates Center High’s softball team opened the Class 2-1A playoffs in fine fashion Monday, steamrolling past Northern Heights, 12-1.

The game ended after five innings with Yates Center up by more than 10.

The Wildcats’ Molly Proper led the Wildcat attack with three triples and three RBIs, while Morgan Collins pitched all five innings, striking out 10 and allowing two hits. She also rapped out two hits at the plate, as did Emma Grogg and Izzy Lewis. Hannah Jones and Grace Westerman also had hits.

