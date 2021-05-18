YC cruises in opener

LEON — Yates Center High’s softball team opened the Class 2-1A playoffs in fine fashion Monday, steamrolling past Northern Heights, 12-1.

The game ended after five innings with Yates Center up by more than 10.

The Wildcats’ Molly Proper led the Wildcat attack with three triples and three RBIs, while Morgan Collins pitched all five innings, striking out 10 and allowing two hits. She also rapped out two hits at the plate, as did Emma Grogg and Izzy Lewis. Hannah Jones and Grace Westerman also had hits.