ST. PAUL — Yates Center High’s softball team wasted little time in improving to 13-1 Tuesday, blasting St. Paul 24-0 and 20-5 to sweep their doubleheader.

Morgan Collins led the way in the first game, allowing nary a baserunner in her three-inning perfect game. She struck out six of the nine St. Paul batters she faced.

Collins also had two hits, as did Molly Proper, Emma Grogg, Grace Westerman and Izzy Lewis. Callyn Miller, Anna Westerman and Peyton Petit each added a hit.