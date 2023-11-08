Young grapplers hit the mats at IMS Invitational

A crammed Iola High School gymnasium saw wrestlers from nine schools participate Tuesday in the Iola Middle School Invitational.

Placing first in their respective weight classes were Iola’s Kevon Loving in the boys 127- to 138-pound group, Spencer Sargent, 135-145 pounds, and Addilyn Wacker in the girls 122-127 pounds.

Humboldt registered six first-place finishers: Envy Overbrook at 96-103 and Brandt Farmer in 97-104 on the boys side, and, Jordan Hencey (102-103), Addisyn Drake (120-124), Willow LaCrone (133-134) and Garbriela Vargas-Garcia (221-230) on the girls side.