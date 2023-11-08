 | Wed, Nov 08, 2023
Young grapplers hit the mats at IMS Invitational

The Iola Middle School Invitational drew throngs of spectators to watch wrestlers from Iola, Humboldt and seven other schools take part.

By

Sports

November 8, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Iola Middle School's Kevon Loving, top, is poised to pin his opponent Tuesday at the IMS Invitational. Loving pinned all three of his foes on the day. Photo by Richard Luken

A crammed Iola High School gymnasium saw wrestlers from nine schools participate Tuesday in the Iola Middle School Invitational.

Placing first in their respective weight classes were Iola’s Kevon Loving in the boys 127- to 138-pound group, Spencer Sargent, 135-145 pounds, and Addilyn Wacker in the girls 122-127 pounds.

Humboldt registered six first-place finishers: Envy Overbrook at 96-103 and Brandt Farmer in 97-104 on the boys side, and, Jordan Hencey (102-103), Addisyn Drake (120-124), Willow LaCrone (133-134) and Garbriela Vargas-Garcia (221-230) on the girls side.

